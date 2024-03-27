Women’s Basketball has nine Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has released the 2024 Daktronics NAIA Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athletes and Kansas Wesleyan University had nine student-athletes earn the honor.

Earning the honor for the Coyotes are Angel Lee , Angel Roman , Catherine Bowman , Jada Renner , Jill Stephens , Kourtney Kaufman , Madison Lambert , McKenna Milleman and Megan Foote .

Northwest (Wash.) leads the way with 14 honorees. Concordia (Neb.) and Mayville (N.D.) were close behind with 13 honorees, respectively.

The 2024 list features 887 student-athletes that achieved at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average (GPA) at their institution. In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at said institution.

For a full list of honorees CLICK HERE.