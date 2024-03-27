Women’s Basketball has nine Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has released the 2024 Daktronics NAIA Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athletes and Kansas Wesleyan University had nine student-athletes earn the honor.
Earning the honor for the Coyotes are Angel Lee, Angel Roman, Catherine Bowman, Jada Renner, Jill Stephens, Kourtney Kaufman, Madison Lambert, McKenna Milleman and Megan Foote.
Northwest (Wash.) leads the way with 14 honorees. Concordia (Neb.) and Mayville (N.D.) were close behind with 13 honorees, respectively.
The 2024 list features 887 student-athletes that achieved at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average (GPA) at their institution. In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at said institution.
For a full list of honorees CLICK HERE.