Women’s Basketball falls to Ottawa 84-74

OTTAWA, Kan. – It just wasn’t Kansas Wesleyan’s night.



Kansas Wesleyan struggled to find the basket, and a second half rally came up short as the Coyotes dropped an 84-74 decision to the Ottawa Braves on Wednesday night at Wilson Field House.



The loss ends KWU’s three-game winning streak as KWU fell to 5-6 overall and 3-2 in the KCAC.



Wesleyan fell behind early, 9-2 to open the game but a quick spark on a three by Odessa Ozuna and a free throw by Brooke Strine got the Coyotes back within three at 9-6. An 8-1 run by Ottawa put the Braves up by 10 at 17-7 with a minute to go in the first, and Angel Lee’s bucket cut the difference to eight at the end of the first.



Ottawa pushed its lead out to 11 at 22-11 with 9:15 left in the second when the Coyotes went on a run. A 9-0 run capped by Madison Lambert’s triple made it 22-20 Ottawa with 7:32 left in the quarter. Ottawa got the next six points on a pair of 3’s and pushed its lead out to 14 at the half 43-29.



KWU opened the third with a 3-pointer by LaMyah Ricks as the Coyotes battled all the way back, tying things at 55-all on a bucket by Alexis Dixon with 3:13 to go in the quarter.



Dixon tied it again at 57-all with 2 minutes left in the quarter, but Ottawa finished the period on a 5-1 run to lead 62-58 after three.



The Coyotes trailed 64-62 with 7:50 left when Ottawa went on an 11-1 run to take a 75-63 lead with 4:02 left in the game.



Wesleyan cut the difference to five at 77-72 on a bucket by Daijane Adams with 1:37 left but could not complete the rally.



Dixon led the Coyotes with 15 points while Jill Stephens added 14 and Ricks had 12. Wesleyan shot just 32.4 percent for the game on 23 of 71 shooting. Ricks led the way with 12 rebounds.



The Coyotes face conference-leading Saint Mary on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Mabee Arena. The Spires topped Friends 83-58 on Wednesday night, jumping out to a 25-2 lead in the first quarter.