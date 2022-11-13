Women’s Basketball falls to Missouri Valley 86-59

MARSHALL, Mo. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Basketball led after a quarter against Missouri Valley but the Vikings would pull away in the final three quarters for an 86-59 win on Saturday at the Burns Athletic Complex.

Megan Foote (SO/Louisburg, Kan.) hit a 3 for the Coyotes to tie the score at 12 in the first quarter and KWU took a 15-12 lead on a free throw by Kourtney Kaufman (SO/Moundridge, Kan.) with 3:10 to go in the first. Missouri Valley took a 16-15 lead with just under a minute in the first, and led 18-17 before Angel Lee (SO/Grandview, Mo.) hit a layup just before the quarter buzzer giving KWU a 19-18 lead.

The Coyotes hung close with the Vikings in the second trailing 38-32 at the break.

Wesleyan trailed by seven in the third when Jill Stephens (SO/Colby, Kan.) hit a 3 to cut the difference to four at 44-40 with 7:03 to go. A 15-4 run by Missouri Valley would give the Vikings a 59-44 lead with 3:11 to go in the quarter.

MVC led 65-49 after three quarters.

Wesleyan went over six minutes in the fourth without scoring a point while the Vikings pulled away for the 86-59 win.

Shooting struggles again hurt the Coyotes who were 19 of 67 from the field for 28.4 percent, and 4 of 17 from 3-point range for 23.5 percent. Angel Lee led the Coyotes with 13 points, while Tylieea Wallace (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) and LaMyah Ricks (JR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) had nine each. Caila Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) pulled down 11 rebounds for the Coyotes.

The Coyotes are back in action on Wednesday for the Kansas Conference opener at home against rival Bethany. Tipoff from Mabee Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m.