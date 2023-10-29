Women’s Basketball falls to Dickinson State 97-75

BELLEVUE, Neb. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Basketball dropped the second game of the Bellevue Chick -Fil-A Classic hosted by Bellevue University on Saturday to Dickinson State 97-75.



The loss drops the Coyote record to 1-1 after Friday night’s win.



The Coyotes trailed by just four points after the first quarter, but Dickinson State outscored Wesleyan 27-7 in the second quarter to pull away for the win.



Wesleyan led 6-0 out of the gates, and led 10-8 on a 3-pointer by Daijane Adams before five straight by the Blue Hawks gave DSU a 13-10 lead. DSU extended the lead to 16-12 and after the Coyotes tied it at 17-all on Hampton Williams’ free throws, DSU got the final four points of the first to lead 21-17.



Nothing went Wesleyan’s way in the second as DSU was able to push out to a 29-17 lead with 7:20 to go and extended the lead to 46-21 with 1:39 left in the half.



The Coyotes made a run at the Blue Hawks in the fourth, getting within 18 points at 79-61, but could get no closer the rest of the way.



Jill Stephens led the Coyotes with 15 points, while Angel Lee added eight. The Coyotes were 24-of-72 from the field for 33.3 percent and 9-of-33 from 3-point range for 27.3 percent. Odessa Ozuna led the Coyotes with six rebounds.



The Coyotes are back in action next weekend, hosting the Kansas Wesleyan Coyote Classic inside Mabee Arena, welcoming Bethany, Langston and Morningside to Salina. KWU plays Morningside on Friday night at 6 p.m., then takes on Langston on Saturday at 4.