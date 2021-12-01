Women’s Basketball faces challenges from No. 8 Sterling, RV Tabor to close week

LIVE LINKS:Â VIDEO (both)Â |Â AUDIO (both)Â |Â STER LIVE STATSÂ |Â TABR LIVE STATSÂ |Â STER TICKETSÂ |Â TABR TICKETS

The Coyotes play two of the Kansas Conference’s top teams in No. 8-ranked Sterling and Tabor to round out a busy week. They take on Sterling at 6 p.m. Thursday inside Mabee Arena and travel to Hillsboro for a game against Tabor starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.

LIVE COVERAGE

The games will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network atÂ www.kcacnetwork.com/ kansaswesleyan. Live Stats will be available atÂ www.kwucoyotes.com. Radio coverage will be on FM-104.9 in the Salina area and around the world atÂ www.ksal.com. Jackson Schneider will have the call with pregame starting at 5:45 p.m. Thursday and 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

RECORDSÂ

Kansas Wesleyan 8-2 overall, 4-1 KCAC

Sterling 8-0, 4-0 KCAC

Tabor 6-2, 3-1 KCAC (at Saint Mary Thursday)

THE SERIES

Sterling has won the last three games â€“ all last season â€“ and five of the last six. The Warriors won 91-80 in Sterling November 10, 2020; 79-63 January 20 in Mabee Arena; and 89-69 February 27 in the semifinals of the KCAC tournament postseason in Sterling. Wesleyan’s last victory was 80-76 January 18, 2020 in Sterling. The Warriors are 23-14 against KWU since December, 2005.

Wesleyan has won two of the last three but Tabor’s taken four of the previous six. They split last season, each winning on the road â€“ the Bluejays 59-51 in Mabee Arena on December 5, 2020 and the Coyotes 50-45 February 10 in Hillsboro. Wesleyan has an 18-17 edge since February, 2006.

KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

The Coyotes defeated Southwestern 69-55 Monday in Winfield. They led 33-23 at halftime then used a 17-4 run in the second half to build a 60-38 advantage with 6Â½ minutes left.

Gabby MureebaÂ (JR/Allen, Texas) led four in Coyotes in double figure with 18 points.Â Kelcey HinzÂ (SR/Whitewater, Kan.) had 17, seven rebounds and five blocks;Â Amanda HillÂ (SR/Rossville, Kan.) 14 points and seven rebounds; andÂ LaMyah RicksÂ (SO/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) 14 points, four assists and three steals.

The Coyotes overcame 22 turnovers by shooting 52.3 percent (23 of 44) that included 7 of 13 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were also 16 of 19 from the free throw line.

KWU averages 69.5 points and is shooting 43.7 percent from the field, 29.2 percent from deep, and 69.5 percent from the foul line.

Mureeba averages a team-best 15.9 points followed by Hinz and Hill at 12.9 each and Ricks at 9.8. Hinz also averages 8.4 rebounds and 4.7 blocks and Hill 7.7 rebounds.

STERLING AT A GLANCE

The Warriors have been a juggernaut this season after winning the KCAC title a year ago. They average nearly 86 points and allow 58.5 a game. They’ve won their four conference games by an average of 35.7 points â€“ the latest a 94-63 rout of Saint Mary on Monday in Sterling.

Six Warriors scored in double figures against Saint Mary led by Emily Hendrixson and Bailey Albright with 20 points each. Taya Wilson added 14 points and 12 rebounds and Bethany Stucky 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Tabor led Sterling 36-35 at halftime November 27 in Hillsboro but the Warriors won the second half 39-17.

Albright is the top scorer at 23.9 per game, Hendrixson averages 18.6 and Wilson 15.9 and 9.3 rebounds.

Sterling lost to Fort Hays State 81-72 in an exhibition game November 23 in Hays. FHSU is the No. 1-ranked team in NCAA Division II.

TABOR AT A GLANCE

The Bluejays were idle Monday following their loss to Sterling last Saturday. They had won five in a row before losing to the Warriors.

Kassidy Beam scored 18 and Kasey Rice 12 against Sterling. Tabor was 5 of 26 shooting the second half after leading at halftime.

Tabor has KCAC victories over Oklahoma Wesleyan (72-63), Ottawa (68-46) and Southwestern (53-35).

Zoe Shieldnight leads the team in scoring (11.4) and rebounding (6.1). Freshman Alyvia Owens averages 10.6 points and Sammy Jo Peterson 8.6.

Tabor averages 64.3 points, shoots 41.2 percent overall, 31 percent from deep and 72 percent from the foul line.