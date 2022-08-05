Salina, KS

Women’s Basketball earns special mention recognition in WBCA NAIA Academic Top 25

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 5, 2022

ATLANTA – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Basketball received special mention recognition from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association as the WBCA announced it 2021-22 WBCA Academic Top 25 teams.

 

The Coyotes were just outside of the NAIA Top 25, ranking 31st if the rankings were extended beyond the Top 25.

 

The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2021-22 season is the 27th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.

 

This year’s release also marks the first year in which all teams which qualified for the top 25 rankings with the minimum 3.0 GPA also are recognized for their academic accomplishment.

 

South Dakota State University, Fort Hays State University, Emerson College, Hastings College, and Dawson and Umpqua Community Colleges sit atop their respective divisions in the 2021-22 WBCA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Rolls announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

 

South Dakota State, coached by Aaron Johnston, finished first among NCAA Division I members with a 3.837 cumulative team grade-point average. Fort Hays State, coached by Tony Hobson, claimed top academic honors in NCAA Division II with a 3.814 GPA. Emerson, coached by Bill Gould, took top honors in NCAA Division III with a 3.840 GPA. Hastings, coached by Jina Douglas, was No. 1 in the NAIA division with a 3.901 GPA. Dawson, coached by Romeo Lagmay, and Umpqua, coached by Dave Stricklin, share top honors among two-year college members with 3.490 GPAs.

 

“The WBCA family of coaches is committed to the student-athlete experience and celebrates these teams that have demonstrated excellence in the classroom,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew.  “This year’s WBCA Academic Top 25 is a powerful list of teams and their head coaches who have winning cultures that prepare their student-athletes for success in life.

 

“We are also pleased this year to recognize all teams that achieved the minimum 3.0 combined GPA required for nomination. That alone is no small feat considering the rigors of playing college athletics.”

 

2021-22 WBCA NAIA Academic Top 25

RankInstitutionHead CoachGPA
1Hastings CollegeJina Douglas3.901
2Iowa Wesleyan UniversitySteve Williamson3.892
3Taylor UniversityJody Martinez3.756
4Sterling CollegeKatherine Bassett3.750
5Grace CollegeDan Davis3.703
6Carroll CollegeRachelle Sayers3.695
7University of JamestownThad Sankey3.687
8Tabor CollegeShawn Reed3.664
9Columbia CollegeTaylor Possail3.647
10Lewis-Clark State CollegeBrian Orr3.645
11St. Ambrose UniversityKrista Van Hauen3.639
12John Brown UniversityJeff Soderquist3.637
13University of ProvidenceWilliam Himmelberg3.618
14Faulkner UniversityReed Sutton3.609
15Point Park UniversityTony Grenek3.563
16The College of IdahoJanis Beal3.554
17West Virginia Univ. Inst. of TechnologyRoger Hodge3.544
18Culver-Stockton CollegeJanette Burgin3.538
19Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Univ. (AZ)Michael Trujillo3.520
20Clarke UniversityCourtney Boyd3.493
21Indiana Institute of TechnologyJessie Biggs3.486
22Olivet Nazarene UniversityLauren Glenn3.467
23Hannibal-LaGrange UniversityKelly Quigle3.463
24Mount Marty UniversityTodd Schlimgen3.459
25Montana Technological UniversityCarly Sanon3.432

 

Special Mention: Peru State College, Ian Holleran, 3.422; Bellevue University, Dave Denly, 3.388; University of Rio Grande, David Smalley, 3.375; San Diego Christian College, Shawn Chaffin, 3.335; Benedictine College, Chad Folsom, 3.329; Kansas Wesleyan University, Ryan Showman, 3.324; Huntington University, Lori Culler, 3.261; University of California Merced, Sarah Hopkins-Chery, 3.157; University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in Saint Louis, Jeff Reis, 3.091.

