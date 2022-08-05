Women’s Basketball earns special mention recognition in WBCA NAIA Academic Top 25

ATLANTA – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Basketball received special mention recognition from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association as the WBCA announced it 2021-22 WBCA Academic Top 25 teams.

The Coyotes were just outside of the NAIA Top 25, ranking 31st if the rankings were extended beyond the Top 25.

The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2021-22 season is the 27th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.

This year’s release also marks the first year in which all teams which qualified for the top 25 rankings with the minimum 3.0 GPA also are recognized for their academic accomplishment.

South Dakota State University, Fort Hays State University, Emerson College, Hastings College, and Dawson and Umpqua Community Colleges sit atop their respective divisions in the 2021-22 WBCA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Rolls announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

South Dakota State, coached by Aaron Johnston, finished first among NCAA Division I members with a 3.837 cumulative team grade-point average. Fort Hays State, coached by Tony Hobson, claimed top academic honors in NCAA Division II with a 3.814 GPA. Emerson, coached by Bill Gould, took top honors in NCAA Division III with a 3.840 GPA. Hastings, coached by Jina Douglas, was No. 1 in the NAIA division with a 3.901 GPA. Dawson, coached by Romeo Lagmay, and Umpqua, coached by Dave Stricklin, share top honors among two-year college members with 3.490 GPAs.

“The WBCA family of coaches is committed to the student-athlete experience and celebrates these teams that have demonstrated excellence in the classroom,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “This year’s WBCA Academic Top 25 is a powerful list of teams and their head coaches who have winning cultures that prepare their student-athletes for success in life.

“We are also pleased this year to recognize all teams that achieved the minimum 3.0 combined GPA required for nomination. That alone is no small feat considering the rigors of playing college athletics.”

2021-22 WBCA NAIA Academic Top 25

Rank Institution Head Coach GPA 1 Hastings College Jina Douglas 3.901 2 Iowa Wesleyan University Steve Williamson 3.892 3 Taylor University Jody Martinez 3.756 4 Sterling College Katherine Bassett 3.750 5 Grace College Dan Davis 3.703 6 Carroll College Rachelle Sayers 3.695 7 University of Jamestown Thad Sankey 3.687 8 Tabor College Shawn Reed 3.664 9 Columbia College Taylor Possail 3.647 10 Lewis-Clark State College Brian Orr 3.645 11 St. Ambrose University Krista Van Hauen 3.639 12 John Brown University Jeff Soderquist 3.637 13 University of Providence William Himmelberg 3.618 14 Faulkner University Reed Sutton 3.609 15 Point Park University Tony Grenek 3.563 16 The College of Idaho Janis Beal 3.554 17 West Virginia Univ. Inst. of Technology Roger Hodge 3.544 18 Culver-Stockton College Janette Burgin 3.538 19 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Univ. (AZ) Michael Trujillo 3.520 20 Clarke University Courtney Boyd 3.493 21 Indiana Institute of Technology Jessie Biggs 3.486 22 Olivet Nazarene University Lauren Glenn 3.467 23 Hannibal-LaGrange University Kelly Quigle 3.463 24 Mount Marty University Todd Schlimgen 3.459 25 Montana Technological University Carly Sanon 3.432

Special Mention: Peru State College, Ian Holleran, 3.422; Bellevue University, Dave Denly, 3.388; University of Rio Grande, David Smalley, 3.375; San Diego Christian College, Shawn Chaffin, 3.335; Benedictine College, Chad Folsom, 3.329; Kansas Wesleyan University, Ryan Showman, 3.324; Huntington University, Lori Culler, 3.261; University of California Merced, Sarah Hopkins-Chery, 3.157; University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in Saint Louis, Jeff Reis, 3.091.