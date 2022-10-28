Women’s Basketball drops season opener to UHSP 95-70

ST. LOUIS – University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy shot a blistering 60 percent in the field to knock off the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes 95-70 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

The Coyotes shot 42.6 percent for the game and hit seven 3-pointers but the red-hot Eutectics would prevail.

Wesleyan took the early lead to start the game as Megan Foote (SO/Louisburg, Kan.) scored the first three points of the season on a traditional three-point play with 9:12 to go in the first. UHSP would score the next nine points to take a 9-3 lead.

KWU trailed 20-12 with 3:36 to go in the first when a 6-0 run, all the points coming from Angel Lee (SO/Grandview, Mo.), got the Coyotes back within two at 20-18 with 1:59 left in the first. KWU trailed 28-21 after a quarter.

UHSP outscored the Coyotes 24-13 in the second quarter to take a 52-34 lead at the half.

The Eutectics took a 66-44 lead with 3:53 to go in the third, but the Coyotes battled back, cutting the third-quarter difference to 70-57 after Tylieea Wallace (SO/Overland Park, Kan.)’s free throws as the quarter wound down.

Kourtney Kaufman (SO/Moundridge, Kan.)’s fourth 3-pointer of the game got the Coyotes within 12 at 72-60 early in the fourth, but a 10-2 run by UHSP made it 82-62 with 6:21 to go.

Wesleyan was 26 of 61 shooting, and 7 of 22 from 3-point range. KWU also connected on 11 of 16 free throws in the game. Lee had 16 points in her Coyote debut going 8 of 10 from the field. Kaufman added 12 on four 3’s and Wallace had nine off the bench for the Coyotes. Wallace and Caila Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) led the Coyote rebounders with five each.

Grace Beyer, who led the NAIA in scoring last season scored 38 for the Eutectics, including going 14 of 15 at the free throw line. UHSP was 30 of 50 from the field and hit 9 of 20 3-pointers in the game. UHSP turned 22 KWU turnovers into 29 points.

The Coyotes will be back in action on Saturday, taking on the Columbia College Cougars at 1 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. Columbia won its season opener on Thursday over Central Christian College of the Bible 104-14.