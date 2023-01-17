Women’s Basketball continues road swing this week

The Coyotes continue their four-game road swing this week with Kansas Conference games against rival Bethany and Bethel.

GAME INFORMATION

Wednesday: Kansas Wesleyan at Bethany, 6 p.m., Hahn Gymnasium, Lindsborg

Saturday: Kansas Wesleyan at Bethel, 5 p.m., Thresher Gymnasium, North Newton

LIVE COVERAGE

The games will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/ kansaswesleyan. Live Stats will be available at www.kwucoyotes.com. Radio coverage will be on FM-104.9 in the Salina area and around the world at www.ksal.com. Jackson Schneider will have the call with pregame starting at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 11-7 overall, 9-3 KCAC

Bethany 12-5, 10-2

Bethel 5-11, 3-8 (vs. Friends on Wednesday)

THE SERIES

The Coyotes will be looking to end a two-game skid against Bethany but the teams are 5-5 in the last 10 contests. The Swedes defeated KWU 74-64 in the first game this season (November 16) in Mabee Arena. They also won the second game last season 68-55 in Lindsborg. Wesleyan’s last victory was 71-56 January 5, 2022 in Mabee Arena. The Coyotes lead the series 24-11 since December, 2005.

KWU has won the last two games after Bethel won two which ended Coyotes’ nine-game winning streak. The Coyotes defeated Bethel 84-63 November 19 in Mabee Arena in the first game this season and 52-48 in the second contest last season, also in Mabee Arena. Wesleyan is 30-5 against Bethel since December, 2005.

KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

The Coyotes won two conference games last week defeating Southwestern 77-50 Wednesday in Mabee Arena and rallying past McPherson 64-62 Saturday in McPherson. They’ve won three in a row and four of their last five.

Ryan Showman won his 200th game as KWU’s head coach in the victory over Southwestern. Caila Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) scored 12 points while Tylieea Wallace (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) and Angel Roman (SO/Jacksonville, Fla.) each had 10. Saturday’s victory was a grinder as the Coyotes rallied from a 15-point third-quarter deficit. They outscored the Bulldogs 20-11 the final 10 minutes. Wallace made the game-winning shot with 15 seconds left and finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. LaMyah Ricks (JR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) scored 13 and had three assists.

Wallace leads the team in scoring (11.0) and rebounding (7.6). Ricks averages 10.6 points followed by Hill at 9.6. The Coyotes average 70.4 points as a team, allow 62 and are shooting 42 percent, 32.4 percent from the 3-point line and 69 percent from the foul line.

Wallace scored a team-best 14 points in the first game against Bethany. Hill had 18, Jill Stephens (SO/Colby, Kan.) 13, Angel Roman 12 and Ricks and Kourtney Kaufman (SO/Moundridge, Kan.) 11 each in the first game against Bethel. KWU is 9-7 against Bethany in Hahn Gymnasium since December, 2005 and 15-2 in North Newton since December, 2005.

BETHANY AT A GLANCE

The Swedes have won three in a row and six of seven. They’re second in the KCAC standings, one game behind Sterling, with KWU third. Bethany defeated Bethel 86-68 Wednesday in North Newton and downed Friends 61-49 Saturday in Lindsborg where they’re 5-1 this season.

Emily Weathers, a transfer from Emporia State, is the top scorer (13.2) and rebounder (5.4). R’Manie Pulling averages 10.8 points and Autumn Garrett 10.3. Pulling scored 18, Weathers had 14 and Garrett 13 in the first game this season.

Bethany’s outscoring the opposition 70.5-61 this season. The Swedes shoot 42 percent, 29 percent from long range and 70 percent from the free throw line.

BETHEL AT A GLANCE

The Threshers’ loss to Bethany ended a two-game winning streak but they’ve lost four of their last six and six of nine going into their game against Friends on Wednesday. Bethel defeated McPherson 89-71 last Wednesday in McPherson and was idle Saturday.

Troi Lucas, who joined the team second semester, is averaging a team-best 18.3 points through her first three games. She scored 27 against McPherson and 16 against Bethany. Jasmine Peete, a 6-3 center, averages 13.5 points and a team-high 8.9 rebounds. Josie Stupey, who scored 19 against KWU in the first game, averages 9.9 points.

Bethel averages 64.8 points, allows 69 and has a minus-5 rebounding deficit. The Threshers shoot 37.6 percent, 29 percent from the 3-point perimeter.