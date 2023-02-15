Women’s Basketball closes regular season with pair of home games

GAME INFORMATION

Wednesday: Tabor at Kansas Wesleyan, 6 p.m., Mabee Arena

Saturday: York at Kansas Wesleyan, 6 p.m., Mabee Arena

LIVE COVERAGE

The games will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/ kansaswesleyan. Live Stats will be available at www.kwucoyotes.com. Radio coverage will be on FM-104.9 in the Salina area and around the world at www.ksal.com. Jackson Schneider will have the call with pregame starting at 5:45 p.m. both days.

RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 17-9 overall, 15-5 KCAC

Tabor 17-8, 15-5

York 9-15, 6-13 (at Friends on Wednesday)

THE SERIES

Tabor has won three in a row and six of the last eight including a 60-50 victory January 4 in Hillsboro in the first meeting this season. The Bluejays won 58-48 in Hillsboro and 70-67 in overtime in Salina last season. KWU’s last victory was 50-45 February 10, 2021 in Hillsboro. Tabor has a 21-17 edge since February, 2006.

The Coyotes have won five in a row and 15 of 16 against York. They defeated the Panthers 81-75 January 7 in York, Neb. and won 72-38 in Salina and 81-58 in York last season. The Coyotes are 15-1 against York since 2005.

KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

The Coyotes and Tabor are tied for third in the KCAC standings at 15-5, 1½ games behind second-place Bethany, 17-4. The Swedes conclude the regular season with a home game against McPherson on Wednesday. Tabor plays Avila on Saturday in Kansas City, Mo. The KCAC postseason tournament, featuring the top eight teams in the final standings, begins February 23.

The Coyotes split two games last week defeating Saint Mary 70-68 in overtime inside Mabee Arena and losing to No. 21 Sterling 76-66 Saturday in Sterling. Angel Lee (SO/Grandview, Mo.) made two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to force overtime and Jill Stephens (SO/Colby, Kan.) made two free throws with 1.4 seconds left in the extra period against Saint Mary. Tylieea Wallace (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) had 18 points and Stephens 13 for KWU. The Coyotes led Sterling 48-41 with 5½ minutes left in the third quarter but the Warriors answered with a decisive 26-5 run. Wallace had a team-high 15 points but KWU committed 22 turnovers.

Wallace had 13 points and nine rebounds in the first game against Tabor but was the only Coyote in double figures. KWU had 22 turnovers in the contest. Caila Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) had 17 points and LaMyah Ricks (JR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) 15 in the first game against York. KWU led 59-56 after three quarters.

TABOR AT A GLANCE

The Bluejays have won six in a row and eight of nine. They defeated Bethel 65-48 last Wednesday in North Newton and downed Friends 50-41 Saturday in Hillsboro. They also defeated Bethany 61-51 February 4 in Hillsboro.

Tabor’s strength is its defense, as always. The Bluejays are fourth in the NAIA in points allowed (50.3 points), 71st in opponents field goal percentage (37.5), 94th in opponents 3-point percentage (28.8) and average just over nine steals per game.

Tabor scores 62 points per game. Zoe Rust leads the team in scoring (11.5) and rebounding (5.6). Kassidy Beam is next in scoring (8.1).

YORK AT A GLANCE

The Panthers defeated York 72-69 Saturday in York, ending a three-game losing streak but have lost seven of their last nine and nine of their last 12.

Imani Honey leads York in scoring (14.9) followed by second-semester addition Arcadya Conway (12.0) and Kiara Pesina (10.4). Honey, the team’s point guard, is also the top rebounder (6.5).

York scores 63 points a game, allows 67 and averages just over 20 turnovers. The Panthers shoot 36 percent overall, 29 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.