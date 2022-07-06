Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule | Season Ticket Information

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider, the reigning Big 12 Coach of the Year, announced Wednesday the Jayhawks non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Kansas will play seven non-conference games at Allen Fieldhouse, including an early-season tilt with former Big 12 Conference foe Texas A&M, while playing four games away from home as part of 11 games prior to league play.

“We’ve obviously put together the most challenging non-conference schedule in our time here at Kansas,” Schneider said. “We’re really excited about our team, with 11 returners and the additions that we made to our roster. It’s going to be necessary to compete at a high level during non-conference play as we prepare for our pursuit of a Big 12 Championship.”

The Jayhawks will open the season on Wednesday, November 9, against Jacksonville in what will be the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Kansas is slated to face three NCAA Tournament teams from 2022 in the non-conference portion of the schedule in UT-Arlington, Arizona and Nebraska.

