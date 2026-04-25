Women, Pets Killed in Fire

A late night fire in Lincoln claimed two lives.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday night at approximately 11:12 dispatch received numerous 9-1-1 calls in reference to a structure fire in the 300 block of East Yauger Street in the Lincoln. Both City of Lincoln and Lincoln Rural Fire Departments responded, along with the Lincoln County Rescue Squad and Lincoln County EMS.

Due to the high wind and extreme heat being produced by the large structure fire, surrounding houses in the neighborhood were evacuated. Some neighboring properties and residences received extensive damage from the spreading and intense fire.

Based on the severity of the situation at the time, all fire departments within Lincoln County were dispatched to help fight the fire. Neighboring counties, including Mitchell and Ottawa, were also called upon to assist as well.

Despite efforts by the fire departments, the structure was unable to be saved.

Firefighters later found an 82-year-old woman and a 63-year-old woman dead, along with four deceased dogs.

The investigation into the fire is being handled by the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Lincoln Fire Chief Jarrod Heinze wishes to thank each department, responders and citizens who assisted in battling the fire and evacuations.