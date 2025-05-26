Women of Achievement Nominations Sought

Nominations of outstanding area women are being sought. The Salina Women of Achievement organization invites the community to nominate women who have shown leadership and made lasting contributions to our community.

The process is simple. Go to www.woasalina.org and click on Nominations to nominate them. A Woman of Achievement is someone who has made important contributions through her volunteer and/or professional activities in the following categories:

Service to Community: Recognizes women who make contributions of time within their place of employment or through personal/volunteer efforts to their community and/or country.

Education: Recognizes women who are public or private sector educators, trainers, or administrators who demonstrate an ability to engage and impact their community through their role(s) in education.

Arts/Culture: Recognizes women who foster arts and/or culture in a significant way as an artist, volunteer, leader, educator, or patron and have impacted our community through arts and/or cultural pursuits.

Workplace: Recognizes women with visionary leadership that benefits industry, profession, and/ or field.

Personal Growth: Recognizes women who have enhanced their personal life and/or their ability to help others through their accomplishments.

Emerging Leader: Recognizes women who are trailblazers and are making an impact early in their school, career, and/or community.

The WOA Nominations Committee will review each nomination and request additional information from the nominee. The depth, breadth, and quantity of relevant activities of the nominee will be considered when selecting this year’s honorees. You will be notified if your nominee is selected to be recognized at the event.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Monday, June 2. To see a list of past honorees, visit woasalina.org.

This year’s event will be held on November 6th. If you or your business is interested in sponsoring or contributing to the YW Legacy fund, please contact Amanda Littell or Colleen Marrs, Chairwomen, or email [email protected]. For any other questions, please email woa67401.com.

Women of Achievement was founded by the YWCA in 1993 to recognize the work of women in Salina. After the YWCA’s closure in 2004, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland took on the program. Later, it became the YW Legacy Fund at the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

The bi-annual event has honored 112 Women of Achievement, 4 Young Women of Achievement, and 5 Lifetime Achievement recipients in a variety of fields.

All proceeds from the recognition event will be added to the YW Legacy fund. Grants are given to individuals and organizations that support women, children, and the eradication of racism. Since 2007, over $400,000 has been granted from the YW Legacy Fund.