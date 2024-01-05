Women Managing the Farm Conference Approaching

Women from across Kansas will gather at the 20th Women Managing the Farm Conference in Manhattan, Kansas, February 14-16, 2024. The conference, which began in 2005, will feature nationally renowned keynote speakers, in-depth breakout sessions, and the opportunity for women to network with other farmers, rural business leaders and landowners.

“We are so excited to be hosting our 20th conference this year,” said Sandra Wick, co-chair of the Women Managing the Farm conference planning committee. “WMF is a fantastic event that provides women with the necessary skills, resources and knowledge for success in a competitive agricultural landscape.”

Building on the success of the past conferences, the 2024 edition will Rise to new heights. Keynote presentations will be given by Mark Mayfield, Kim Bremmer and Terrain economist Matt Roberts. The attendees will also be treated to a Master Farmers and Homemakers panel.

Conference sessions are designed to keep women up to date on the latest advancements in agriculture and thriving within their rural communities. During the two-day conference, attendees will select from breakout sessions covering many topics, including farm financial planning, production agriculture, balancing farm and life responsibilities, direct-to-consumer and retail businesses as well as transition planning.

Women from across the state are invited to attend this special 20th anniversary conference. And to extend the opportunity to attend to as many people as possible, Women Managing the Farm is organizing six pre-conference tours in The Sunflower State Showcase. In partnership with local K-State Research & Extension units, attendees will have the ability to ride a van from their corner of the state and stop at pre-selected tour locations on their way to Manhattan.

“Whether you are involved in on-farm production, are an off-farm landowner or part of the agriculture industry as a business professional, WMF has content for every woman involved in ag,” said Lori Rogge, co-chair of the Women Managing the Farm conference planning committee.

Early registration runs through January 18, 2024, at $175, with scholarships available for those who apply before that deadline. A student rate of $75 for any high school or college students will also be offered this year. After January 18, registration is $200. Additional pre-conference sessions are available for $25, including a session on emotional wellness and the pre-conference tours.

Learn more or register for the Women Managing the Farm Conference at http://womenmanagingthefarm.com/. Stay up to date with the latest from the conference on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/womenmanagingthefarm.