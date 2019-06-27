Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 74 °

Women Helping Women Program Reaches Milestone

Megan RoblJune 26, 2019

A special “Women Helping Women Fund” has now awarded more than $100,000 back to women in the community since 2011. This fund at the Salina Community Foundation provides emergency assistance grants to help women in crisis get back on their feet.

As a permanent resource for women who are struggling, the endowed fund is sustained by other women in the community known as “Fairy Godmothers.” Grants are awarded for needs like car repairs, dental care, or air conditioning or plumbing repair.

Since the first Women Helping Women Grant was awarded on April 18, 2011, the fund has granted a total of $107,184 to 310 local women who need a “hand up.” The fund has purchased 35 sets of dentures, covered costs for 134 automotive and tire repairs, and provided tuition assistance for 24 individuals.

Those seeking assistance from the fund can apply through one of the program’s partnering agencies, which are listed on the community foundation’s website at www.gscf.org/women-helping-women. Applications open two weeks prior to each of the following deadlines: July 5, September 5, November 5, January 5, March 5 and May 5.

For more information, contact a partnering agency or Brandee Mayginnes, director of grants and scholarships at the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

First Lottery Vending Machines in S...

The Kansas Lottery has rolled out the first four of 272 planned self-service vending machines. Ac...

June 27, 2019 Comments

Cory Bird points out the location of fireworks that the customer's asked for.

Firework Sales Begin

Top News

June 27, 2019

Park Employee Killed in Crash

Top News

June 27, 2019

Cary Takes Over as Head of Swedes S...

Sports News

June 26, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

First Lottery Vending Mac...
June 27, 2019Comments
Vanier Family Invests $1 ...
June 26, 2019Comments
Don’t Try to Beat t...
June 26, 2019Comments
High-End Farm Machinery S...
June 26, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH