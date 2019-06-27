Women Helping Women Program Reaches Milestone

A special “Women Helping Women Fund” has now awarded more than $100,000 back to women in the community since 2011. This fund at the Salina Community Foundation provides emergency assistance grants to help women in crisis get back on their feet.

As a permanent resource for women who are struggling, the endowed fund is sustained by other women in the community known as “Fairy Godmothers.” Grants are awarded for needs like car repairs, dental care, or air conditioning or plumbing repair.

Since the first Women Helping Women Grant was awarded on April 18, 2011, the fund has granted a total of $107,184 to 310 local women who need a “hand up.” The fund has purchased 35 sets of dentures, covered costs for 134 automotive and tire repairs, and provided tuition assistance for 24 individuals.

Those seeking assistance from the fund can apply through one of the program’s partnering agencies, which are listed on the community foundation’s website at www.gscf.org/women-helping-women. Applications open two weeks prior to each of the following deadlines: July 5, September 5, November 5, January 5, March 5 and May 5.

For more information, contact a partnering agency or Brandee Mayginnes, director of grants and scholarships at the Greater Salina Community Foundation.