Salina, KS

Now: 27 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 27 ° | Lo: 16 °

Women Assaulted, Drives to Police HQ

KSAL StaffJanuary 2, 2018

A domestic dispute that began on the drive home from a shopping trip ends with the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Blaine M. Area is now facing multiple charges including aggravated domestic battery after he allegedly hit and threatened his girlfriend Monday evening.

Police say while he was driving a car, Area tried to pull a ring off the woman’s finger and then punched her in the thigh.

After the two were home in the 500 block of Otto Avenue, he reportedly shoved her, knocking her onto the hood of the car.

Once inside the assault continued as he grabbed her by the coat and then began choking her. She told police she tried to sound an alarm on the home security system but he continued to block her from it with a table.

She was finally able to escape by telling him she was going back to the store. The victim then drove to police headquarters for safety.

Area was taken into custody a short time later.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Bar Fight Began with Nerf Gun

Police are looking for four known suspects after a scuffle at a Salina bar. Captain Paul Forreste...

January 2, 2018 Comments

Man’s Jaw Broken after Calling Cops

Kansas News

January 2, 2018

Troopers Have Busy New year

Kansas News

January 2, 2018

Saline County Sheriff truck

Chevy Truck Stolen

Kansas News

January 2, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bar Fight Began with Nerf...
January 2, 2018Comments
Man’s Jaw Broken af...
January 2, 2018Comments
Troopers Have Busy New ye...
January 2, 2018Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Chevy Truck Stolen
January 2, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018