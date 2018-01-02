Women Assaulted, Drives to Police HQ

A domestic dispute that began on the drive home from a shopping trip ends with the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Blaine M. Area is now facing multiple charges including aggravated domestic battery after he allegedly hit and threatened his girlfriend Monday evening.

Police say while he was driving a car, Area tried to pull a ring off the woman’s finger and then punched her in the thigh.

After the two were home in the 500 block of Otto Avenue, he reportedly shoved her, knocking her onto the hood of the car.

Once inside the assault continued as he grabbed her by the coat and then began choking her. She told police she tried to sound an alarm on the home security system but he continued to block her from it with a table.

She was finally able to escape by telling him she was going back to the store. The victim then drove to police headquarters for safety.

Area was taken into custody a short time later.