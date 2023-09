A Salina woman had a diamond ring ripped off her finger after an argument turned violent inside a residence in the 300 block of North Kansas.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that the 43-year-old woman told officers the known male suspect restrained her in the basement, squeezed her throat and pulled a diamond ring off her hand.

Police say the 43-year-old man could face charges of criminal restraint, domestic violence and robbery.