Woman’s Face, Hands Slashed with Knife

A woman with cuts on her hands, chest and face goes to a store for help.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the Dollar General on East Iron after a 44-year-old Salina woman showed up at the business just before 8am on Thursday with multiple knife wounds.

The victim told police that she was attacked Wednesday night around 10pm outside the store by a black male in his 50’s or 60’s.

The woman was able to break away from her attacker, and then returned to the store the next day.

She was treated by EMS at the scene but refused to go to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.