Woman’s Car Stolen during Kwik Trip

KSAL StaffDecember 19, 2019

Authorities are looking for a male suspect who stole a car that was left running at a Salina convenience store.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 3:20am Thursday morning a 46-year-old woman from Salina pulled into the Kwik Shop located at 1727 W. Crawford, walked into the store and left her silver, 2012 Ford Fiesta running at the curb. Moments later, a white male with a dark beard and black hoodie jumped into the car and dove off.

Police say the suspect is 5-foot 4-inches tall and has a slim build. The vehicle has Kansas tag: 373 GPE and is valued at $8,000.

