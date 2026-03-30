Woman With Pellet Gun Shot

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday evening in Hutchinson after a woman brandishing what turned out to be a pellet gun was killed.

According to the KBI, at about 9:11 p.m., Hutchinson Police Officers responded to reports of an armed female pointing a rifle at residences in the neighborhood of N Adams St. and W 28th Ave.

When four officers arrived, they located 50-year-old Cassondra M. Scott of Hutchinson, in the street.

Preliminary information indicates at 9:20 p.m., after making contact with Scott, she pointed the rifle at the officers, prompting one officer to fire multiple times, striking Scott.

Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived and transported Scott to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was transferred to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis where she was later pronounced deceased.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

A pellet rifle was recovered at the scene.

When this investigation concludes, case findings will be presented to the Reno County District Attorney for determination of charges. The investigation is ongoing.