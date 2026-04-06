Woman Wanted Since 2024 Caught

A woman who has been on the list of Salina’s Most Wanted dating back to January of 2024 has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Josey Heller has been caught. She was wanted for crimes which include:

Felony Att Distribution of Methamphetamine

Possess Hydrocodone

Possess Marijuana

Use of cell phone in Felony

No drug tax stamp

Possess paraphernalia

The new April list of Salina’s went online Saturday morning. Those on the list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated robbery, kidnapping, criminal use of a weapon, aggravated domestic violence battery, felony fleeing and eluding, lewd and lascivious behavior, felony drug crimes, forgery, theft, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,978 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.