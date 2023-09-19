Woman Uses Hammer in Criminal Threats Incident

The same woman who was arrested last week after allegedly entering a home and claiming to be an undercover officer was arrested again this week after a verbal argument took a violent turn in a Salina home.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 49-year-old Wyona Marshall was taken into custody on Monday night after officers were sent to a residence in the 400 block of S. 11th Street.

Police say just before midnight, Marshall and a 72-year-old man were in a heated dispute when she allegedly punched him in the face, then grabbed a hammer and punched a few holes in the drywall.

She also told the man she would cut his throat, before she raised the hammer above his head. The man escaped further injury.

Marshall is now facing numerous charges which could include aggravated assault, criminal threat, domestic battery and damage to property.

Marshall was also arrested last week following an unrelated bizarre incident. On Thursday she allegedly walked into an elderly woman’s home in the 600 block of S. 11th Street and told the victim and her granddaughter she was an undercover officer. Marshall indicated the woman needed to get into her car. The grandmother refused, and before leaving Marshall reportedly told the girl to get in her vehicle as well.