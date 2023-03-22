Salina, KS

Woman Tries to Rob Armored Car Driver

Todd PittengerMarch 22, 2023

A woman was arrested in Abilene after she allegedly tried to rob an armed car driver at gunpoint.

According to the Abilene Police Department, on Tuesday at approximately 9:52am, Abilene Police Officers and Dickinson County Sheriff’s. Deputies responded to the area of Northwest Fifth and Cedar Street for the report of a possible armed robbery.

Officers learned that a female subject armed with a handgun had demanded money from the driver of an armored vehicle who was servicing an automated teller machine.

Officers located the suspect, 41-year-old Brandi J. Reed, Abilene, in the area of Northwest Fifth and Mulberry Street. Reed was taken into custody without incident. Reed had a black pellet pistol in her possession at the time of her arrest.
Reed could face charges that could include attempted Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

