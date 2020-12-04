Woman Transported to SRHC after Crash

A Salina woman was taken to the hospital following a two vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 58-year-old Pamela Christensen was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for neck pain.

Police say Christensen was driving a 2016 Ford F150 pickup southbound in the 2000 block of South 9th and was stopped at a red light when her truck was hit from behind by a 2000 Chevy pickup.

Officers cited 70-year-old Edward Luett for inattentive driving. Luett was not injured.

The accident occurred at 10:50am. Both trucks were damaged in the accident and removed from the scene by the owner.