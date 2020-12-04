Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 28 °

Woman Transported to SRHC after Crash

KSAL StaffDecember 4, 2020

A Salina woman was taken to the hospital following a two vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 58-year-old Pamela Christensen was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for neck pain.

Police say Christensen was driving a 2016 Ford F150 pickup southbound in the 2000 block of South 9th and was stopped at a red light when her truck was hit from behind by a 2000 Chevy pickup.

Officers cited 70-year-old Edward Luett for inattentive driving. Luett was not injured.

The accident occurred at 10:50am. Both trucks were damaged in the accident and removed from the scene by the owner.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Woman Transported to SRHC after Cra...

A Salina woman was taken to the hospital following a two vehicle crash on Thursday morning. Salin...

December 4, 2020 Comments

Suspicious Activity Leads to Vehicl...

Top News

December 4, 2020

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

Sports News

December 4, 2020

Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Top News

December 4, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Woman Transported to SRHC...
December 4, 2020Comments
Kansas Waiting For Vaccin...
December 4, 2020Comments
“Souper Bowl of Hop...
December 4, 2020Comments
Property Taxes Due This M...
December 4, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices