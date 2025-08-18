Woman Threatens Teen with Knife

Police were called to a home in southwest Salina after a domestic disturbance took a violent turn on Sunday afternoon.

According to Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler, a 30-year-old woman was suffering a mental health crisis and allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened a teenage girl.

Police took 30-year-old Maria Perez-Aguilar to Salina Regional Health Center for an evaluation before booking her into the Saline County Jail. She is now facing charges that could include aggravated assault and endangering a child.