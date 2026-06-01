Woman Threatens Man with Knife

Police arrest a Salina woman who allegedly threatened a man with a knife and a can of Mace.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, 22-year-old Sha’Quilla Weaver was taken into custody on Sunday morning after a domestic dispute took a violent turn.

Police say an argument with a 21-year-old man inside a home located in the 1000 N. 5th Street escalated to a point where the man left.

Weaver followed the victim to another location, made verbal threats, sprayed Mace in his direction and flashed a knife.

She is now facing charges that could include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The man was not injured.