Woman Threatened with Hot Soup

A hot bowl of soup was used as a weapon in a domestic dispute on Saturday.

Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 40-year-old James Brown was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to pour a hot bowl of soup on his wife during a heated dispute inside a home in the 700 block of W. Ash Saturday afternoon around 2pm.

Police say the victim’s son attempted to intervene but was threatened by the man.

Officers placed Brown in a body wrap after he resisted arrest. He’s now facing charges for damaging an officers wrist watch during the struggle along with assault and disorderly conduct.