Salina Police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend during a domestic dispute.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that investigators are looking for a known 35-year-old man from Salina who turned violent during a dispute in the 1600 block of W. Republic last week.

Police say the argument took a violent turn when the man began punching holes in the walls. He then stole and smashed the woman’s phone and threatened to kill her.