Woman Strangled, Man Arrested

A Salina man is in jail after authorities were sent to a home in the 100 block of S. Clark Street to investigate a domestic disturbance.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 22-year-old Isaaq Davison was arrested on Saturday around 12:20am after an argument with his 22-year-old girlfriend became violent.

Police allege that Davison hit and pushed the woman causing her to collide with her 2-year-old child. At one point he reportedly grabbed her throat and strangled her until she could not breath.

Davison resisted arrest and pushed an officer before he was placed in a body wrap and taken to jail.