Salina, KS

Now: 43 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 43 ° | Lo: 40 °

Woman Stabbed in South Salina

Todd PittengerMarch 8, 2023

A man was arrested following a stabbing in front of the Salina Walmart store late Wednesday morning.

Salina Police say at approximately 11:46 AM, dispatch received a call that a person had been stabbed in front of Walmart at 2900 S. 9th Street. Officers responded and located a 26-year old woman who suffered a stab wound to her back.

Officers were directed to a man who was still at the scene, and he was identified as the person who committed the stabbing. The man was taken into custody.

The man was identified as 71-year old Kenneth Harold Smith, of Salina.

The victim was rushed to Salina Regional Heath Center via Salina EMS.

An investigation is on-going by Detectives, Officers and Crime Scene Technicians. The police department will confer with the Saline County Attorney on requested charges.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, a motive was unclear, and investigators are attempting to gather additional information.

Police are seeking any information from anyone in the public that may have witnessed the event. Photographs or video are especially helpful.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Woman Stabbed in South Salina

A man was arrested following a stabbing in front of the Salina Walmart store late Wednesday morning....

March 8, 2023 Comments

Fair Housing Seminar Planned in Sal...

Kansas News

March 8, 2023

Cash Hollistah Scholarship Applicat...

Top News

March 8, 2023

KU Offers New Online Cybersecurity ...

Kansas News

March 8, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Fair Housing Seminar Plan...
March 8, 2023Comments
KU Offers New Online Cybe...
March 8, 2023Comments
Non-Injury Crash
March 8, 2023Comments
KC Seeks Help in Landing ...
March 8, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra