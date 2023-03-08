Woman Stabbed in South Salina

A man was arrested following a stabbing in front of the Salina Walmart store late Wednesday morning.

Salina Police say at approximately 11:46 AM, dispatch received a call that a person had been stabbed in front of Walmart at 2900 S. 9th Street. Officers responded and located a 26-year old woman who suffered a stab wound to her back.

Officers were directed to a man who was still at the scene, and he was identified as the person who committed the stabbing. The man was taken into custody.

The man was identified as 71-year old Kenneth Harold Smith, of Salina.

The victim was rushed to Salina Regional Heath Center via Salina EMS.

An investigation is on-going by Detectives, Officers and Crime Scene Technicians. The police department will confer with the Saline County Attorney on requested charges.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, a motive was unclear, and investigators are attempting to gather additional information.

Police are seeking any information from anyone in the public that may have witnessed the event. Photographs or video are especially helpful.