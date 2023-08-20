Woman Sought in Jail Escape Plot Caught

A Salina woman who was being sought for her alleged role in a plot to free a man who is in the Saline County Jail on murder charges has been caught.

Saline County Jail records indicate 28-year-old August Brittany Neff Dekat was arrested and booked into jail at 5:45 Saturday evening. She was being sought for conspiracy to commit aggravated escape from custody and criminal solicitation to commit aggravated escape from custody.

Authorities allege the woman was part of a plan to free Johnathan Mullen, possibly when he was being moved from the Saline County Jail to an upcoming court date in Salina.

_ _ _

ORIGINAL: Authorities are looking for a Salina woman they believe has ties to a plan to free a man who is in jail on murder charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued by the Saline County District Court for 28-year-old August B. Neff Dekat for conspiracy to commit aggravated escape from custody and criminal solicitation to commit aggravated escape from custody.

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of the above subject,please contact Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS or the Saline County Sheriff’s Officeat785-826-6500. You are not required to give your name

Related Story from August 14, 2023:

A conspiracy to help a man escape custody was uncovered by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, Thomas Golde, III of Salina was taken into custody on Friday after deputies executed a search warrant at a residence located at 757 Sheridan.

Soldan tells KSAL News that their investigation revealed a plan was in motion to help free Johnathan Mullen – possibly when he was moved from the Saline County Jail to an upcoming court date in Salina.

The plan was thwarted and Mullen, who is being held for First Degree Murder is now facing additional charges.

Sheriff Soldan says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.