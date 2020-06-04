Woman Injured in Hit and Run

Salina Police are searching for three people who were in a pickup that struck a Salina woman and dove away while she bled on the ground.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 45-year-old Ronika Trembley was taken to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS and then transported to a Wichita hospital with a head injury.

Police say on Wednesday evening around 5:30pm Trembley was visiting with Reesa Huiett in the front yard of a home in the 1200 block of Andrew. A group pulled up in a blue, Dodge Ram 1500 truck and were asking the women about street addresses.

Trembly approached the front of the pickup to speak with them and was struck as the driver pulled away. Police used area video to get a partial Kansas tag number – 800 on the blue, Dodge Ram.

The occupants are described as three young people, two males and a female.

Huiett’s Chevy van was also slightly damaged as the truck left the scene. Captain Forrester says investigators expect more details to emerge about this incident in the coming days.