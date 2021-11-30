Woman Sentenced for Death of Wichita Couple

A Texas woman is sentenced for the deaths of a Wichita couple.

Fifty-five-year-old Kimberley Younger will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for capital murder in the deaths of Alfred Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter. Prosecutors say the Carpenters were working as vendors at the Barton County Fair in 2018 when they were murdered, taken to Arkansas and buried in a shallow grave.

One of four other people convicted in the “carnival mafia” murders told prosecutors that the victims were picked because they would be easy targets.