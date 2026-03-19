Woman Scammed Via Facebook Marketplace

A Salina woman was scammed out of $460 on Facebook Marketplace.

According to Salina Police, Wednesday evening at 7:00, a report was made from an 18-year old female regarding a scam.

The victim reported she was selling an item on Facebook Marketplace, and was contacted by someone interested in buying the product.

She provided the buyer information, including her Venmo account for payment. A short time later the suspect indicated there was a hold on her account.”

The victim then received a text from someone claiming to be from “Venmo Support”. She was told she needed to send money via Chime to fix the Venmo issue.

The suspect then indicated reimbursement would be made via Bitcoin. At this point the victim suspected she was being scammed, and asked the suspect to send the money back. He did not comply.

The victim then disconnected communication with the suspect and contacted SPD.

Total loss is $460.