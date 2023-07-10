Woman Scammed Trying to Buy Handicap Van

A Salina woman trying to purchase a handicap van via social media is bilked out of thousands of dollars.

According to Salina Police, the woman was attempting to purchase an accessible van on Facebook from R & R Mobility in Athens, Georgia. She made transactions, providing over $13,300.

After not receiving the van, and not hearing back from the person she was communication with, the woman reached out to R& R Mobility and discovered she someone had been fraudulently representing the company. The compnay indicated this has happened multiple times.

Total loss is $13,322.