A woman is rescued after nearly drowning at a Kansas lake.

A 54-year-old woman was spotted floating face-down at Lake Afton on Saturday afternoon. The woman was pulled to safety and she was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Authorities say the woman had suffered a medical condition which caused her to go under the water.

Lake Afton is located in western Sedgwick County.

Source: MetroSource News

Photo Credit: Wichita State University