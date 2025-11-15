Woman Ran Over by SUV

A driver was killed when she was ran over by her on vehicle after she hit a deer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Rebecca Oberley of Kinsley was driving a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder headed east on US 50 highway when she collided with a deer.

The SUV came to a stop on the shoulder of the highway. Oberley got out to check the damage to the vehicle. She tripped and was run over by the vehicle, which was in reverse. Oberley suffered fatal injuries.

A 14-year-old passenger in the SUV was not hurt.

The incident happened Friday morning along US 50 Highway in Edwards County, at milepost 158.3, north of 110th Ave.