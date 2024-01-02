Woman Pistol Whipped, Man Arrested

A Salina man is facing serious charges after he allegedly pistol whipped a woman he was living with.

Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 10am Saturday morning, officers were sent to the 400 block of S. 9th Street to investigate a domestic dispute between a couple.

Upon arrival, police found a 52-year-old female victim, bleeding from a gash on her head. She told authorities the man had hit her over the head with the butt of a gun.

Officers took 57-year-old Derrick Richardson into custody after a brief struggle and charged him with aggravated domestic battery and interference with police.

The woman was not transported to the hospital for treatment.