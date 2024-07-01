Woman Makes Criminal Threats at Salina Park

A Salina woman is in jail after making threats at a park Saturday morning.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that around 11am officers were sent to Hawthorne Park on N. 9th after an intoxicated woman began shouting threats aimed at two men and two women who were nearby.

Witnesses told police she made verbal threats to “kill and stab everyone at the park.”

Police arrested 45-year-old Alisha Swanigan and charged her for making criminal threats.

Authorities say she did not have a knife in her possession and there was also a group of children playing on the spray pad nearby.