Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 41 °

Woman Loses Arm in Work Accident

KSAL StaffOctober 17, 2018
Saline County Sheriff truck

An area woman was seriously injured and taken to a Wichita hospital after a workplace accident on Tuesday.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, a work crew was using a tractor to power an auger while digging fence post holes at the KOA Campground located at 1109 W. Diamond Drive.

Authorities say just before 2pm, the woman’s jacket became caught in the tractor’s PTO as it continued to spin and she lost her left arm.

The 50-year-old woman was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center in Salina and then on to a Wichita hospital to be treated for her injuries that include severe damage to her right arm as well.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Salina Police Kansas News

Stolen Compact Car Found

A Salina auto dealer's stolen car was located undamaged just a couple of miles away on Tuesday. A...

October 17, 2018 Comments

Input Invited for Salina USD 305 Su...

Top News

October 17, 2018

Grave Marker Damaged

Kansas News

October 17, 2018

Saline County Sheriff truck

Woman Loses Arm in Work Accident

Top News

October 17, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police
Stolen Compact Car Found
October 17, 2018Comments
Grave Marker Damaged
October 17, 2018Comments
Deaths From the Flu Confi...
October 17, 2018Comments
VP Pence to Visit Wichita...
October 17, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH