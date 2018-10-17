Woman Loses Arm in Work Accident

An area woman was seriously injured and taken to a Wichita hospital after a workplace accident on Tuesday.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, a work crew was using a tractor to power an auger while digging fence post holes at the KOA Campground located at 1109 W. Diamond Drive.

Authorities say just before 2pm, the woman’s jacket became caught in the tractor’s PTO as it continued to spin and she lost her left arm.

The 50-year-old woman was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center in Salina and then on to a Wichita hospital to be treated for her injuries that include severe damage to her right arm as well.