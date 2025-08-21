Woman Left in Truck Prompts Arrest

A woman from Miltonvale was arrested after allegedly leaving an elderly woman unattended in a vehicle for an extended period of time while she was shopping in Salina.

Police Captain Jim Feldman says first responders were sent to the parking lot of the Kohl’s store on S 9th Street to a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle. A citizen noticed the woman in the vehicle, which had a window rolled down. The citizen tried to make contact with the woman, and became concerned and called for help when she wouldn’t / couldn’t respond.

Feldman says when EMS arrived the woman was not fully coherent. They determined she had been left alone in the vehicle for about 50 minutes. Prior to that, she was left alone in the vehicle at several other locations for about two hours combined. The heat index was 93 degrees at the time.

The woman, identified as a 94-year-old from Miltonvale, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for observation.

Feldman says officers identified the driver of the vehicle, who is an acquaintance. She is identified as 67-year-old Ava Darlene Brown of Miltonvale. She was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on a charge of mistreatment of a dependent adult.