Woman Leads Police on Pursuit

A pursuit involving a suspected intoxicated driver ended with pepper spray, a body wrap, and an arrest Monday evening.

According to Salina Police, at about 7:30 Monday night an officer responded to the 300 block of E. Iron in reference to a report of a possible intoxicated driver. The vehicle was described as a gray Toyota Highlander. The officer located the vehicle parked in the parking lot of Burger King. Customers of the business indicated the driver might be intoxicated.

The officer made contact with the driver and observed indicators of possible intoxication. The officer attempted to get the female driver, later identified as Bethanny Carter (36), to turn off and exit the vehicle. Carter refused.

Carter put the vehicle in reverse and drove out of the parking lot, east on Iron. A pursuit ensued. Carter drove east on Iron, south on Oakdale Drive and then east on Gypsum. Carter then stopped in the 700 block of Gypsum. Speeds reached about 60 MPH.

Carter was ordered out of the vehicle but continued to not comply. Carter was sprayed with pepper spray but continued to fail to comply. When officer attempted to take Carter in custody she began grabbing and trying to kick officers.

As officers began to place Carter in a Wrap she continued to kick at officers. Once secured Carter was taken to Salina Regional Health Center for clearance. Carter was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference Flee and Elude, DUI, 3 counts of Battery of an LEO, Reckless Driving, Improper Driving, Speeding, and Interference with Law Enforcement.

Carter was also charged with a case which occurred Sunday at approximately 1:00 AM. During this incident, an officer was flagged down by a pizza delivery driver. The driver reported he was delivering a pizza order to a residence in central Salina when he made contact with a female at the residence who had ordered the pizza. The female was later identified as Carter. Carter told the driver she would take the pizza and go in the residence to get the money. The driver told Carter she needed to pay before she was given the pizza. Carter then attempted to forcibly take the pizza and the pizza bag from the driver, but he was able to keep control of the bag. Carter then used her phone to shine the flashlight in the driver’s face. The driver then went to his vehicle and Carter followed and she began grabbing the driver. He pushed her away and fell to the ground. Carter was yelling at the driver and continued to grab at him. The driver then reported the incident to law enforcement.

The additional charges included Attempted Robbery and battery.