Woman Killed in Wrong Way Interstate Crash

Todd PittengerSeptember 15, 2019

A woman from Missouri was killed in a wrong-way crash along Interstate 70 in Western Kansas early Saturday afternoon involving a car and two semis.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Monica Miller from Columbia, Missouri, was driving a 2007 Saturn Ion headed east. She crossed the median and struck the front end of a 2015 Volvo semi.  The car then spun down the side of the semi, hit a second semi, and was pushed to the north shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Miller was killed in the crash. No one else was hurt.

The crash happened just before 1:00 Saturday afternoon, none miles west of Hays in Ellis County on Interstate 70.

 

 

