Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

Todd PittengerNovember 2, 2019

One person was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash on a northeast Kansas highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, for an unknown reason 19-year-old Joseph McIntyre from St. Marys, Kansas, was driving a 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lane of U.S. 24 Highway. He struck an on-coming 1998 Ford Explorer head-on.

The driver of the Explorer, identified as 54-year-old Kathleen Cummings from Belvue, Kansas, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. McIntyre was not seriously injured.

The crash happened early Friday morning northeast of St. Mary’s in rural Pottawatomie County.

 

 

 

KWU Plans Capital Improvements

The Kansas Wesleyan University Board of Trustees has approved $800,000 in capital improvements...

