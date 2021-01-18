Woman Killed in Saline County Crash

A woman from Oklahoma was killed in a single vehicle crash in rural Saline County Sunday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a small pickup truck was headed east on K-140 Highway when driver lost control due to flat tire. The pickup entered a ditch and rolled. Both the driver and passenger were ejected.

The driver, 50-year-old Jason Kramer from Kanopolis suffered suspected minor injuries. His fiance’, 53-year-old Lori Wilkett from Panama, Oklahoma, was killed.

The crash happened early Sunday evening a couple of miles east of Brookville on K 140 Highway.