Woman Killed in I-135 Crash

Todd PittengerJanuary 2, 2022

A woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 135 in McPherson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Jimmie Hall III of Wichita was driving a Chevrolet Suburban on the inside lane and lost control. The SUV went off the road and into a ditch. It then spun, overturned, and landed on its wheels.

A passenger in the SUV, 62-year-old Mary Hall of Wichita was killed in the crash.

Hall and and other passengers suffered  suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at around 4:00 Saturday afternoon on I-135  at mile marker 45.4 southbound or .6 miles south of Arrowhead Road.

