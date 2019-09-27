Salina, KS

Woman Killed in Fiery Crash

Todd PittengerSeptember 27, 2019

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northeast Kansas when her SUV went airborne, rolled, and caught fire.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Nancy Barnaby of Manhattan was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer headed nort on K-177 Highway in Geary County. The SUV crossed the center and went into a ditch. It hit a culvert and went airborne After striking the ground, the SUV rolled and caught fire.Barnaby sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon at around 3:00 on K-177 Highway about a hlaf mile south of old K-18 Highway in Geary County.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media's express consent.

