Woman Killed in Crash Near Salina

A woman from Missouri was killed in a single vehicle crash west of Salina early Thursday morning.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier was headed east on Interstate 70. The driver lost control and skidded off the road. The car came to rest underneath the bridge at Hedville Road.
A passenger in the car was killed. She is identified as 44-year-old Stacy Crader from Tipton, Missouri.
The driver of the car, 29-year-old Michael Rudroff from Rolla, Missouri, was hurt. He was transported to the hospital in Salina.
The agency says neither person was buckled up.
The crash happened at 4:17 Thursday morning, west of Salina near the Hedville Road exit on Interstate 70.
(photo from KWCH TV Wichita)
News interview at crash scene along I-70 https://t.co/4zxSz7FJo6
— Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) November 8, 2018