Woman Killed in Crash Near Salina

A woman from Missouri was killed in a single vehicle crash west of Salina early Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier was headed east on Interstate 70. The driver lost control and skidded off the road. The car came to rest underneath the bridge at Hedville Road.

A passenger in the car was killed. She is identified as 44-year-old Stacy Crader from Tipton, Missouri.

The driver of the car, 29-year-old Michael Rudroff from Rolla, Missouri, was hurt. He was transported to the hospital in Salina.

The agency says neither person was buckled up.

The crash happened at 4:17 Thursday morning, west of Salina near the Hedville Road exit on Interstate 70.

(photo from KWCH TV Wichita)