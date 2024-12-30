Woman Killed in Crash

A woman from Concordia was killed in a single-vehicle crash when her SUV went airborne and rolled multiple times.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Kia Sorrento was traveling on a rural road when for an unknown reason it entered the a ditch, struck a field entrance, and became airborne. While airborne, the SUV struck a post, landed in a field, and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its roof.

The driver, 34-year-old Caley Wilson of Concordia, died in the crash.

The crash was discovered early Sunday morning in rural Republic County in the 600 block of 260th Road, about a half mile north of Union Road.