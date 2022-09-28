Salina, KS

Woman Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerSeptember 28, 2022

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northeast Kansas near Wamego Tuesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Stefanie Turner  of Wamego was driving a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder heading west on Elm Slough Road.  She lost consciousness and went off the road to the left.

Turner suffered a fatal injury in the crash. An 11-year-old child in the SUV was not hurt.

The crash happened Tuesday night at around 8:15 at 15165 Elm Slough Road in Pottawatomie County  northeast of Wamego.

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

