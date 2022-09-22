Salina, KS

Woman Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerSeptember 22, 2022

A Manhattan woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northern Kansas late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,  71-year-old Anne Nielson of Manhattan was driving a Volkswagon Beetle headed south on K 148 Highway. She failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Ford F 350 pickup truck which was headed west on U.S. 36 Highway Both vehicles came to rest in the center median.

Nielson was killed in the crash. The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt,

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at around 3:45 about three miles south of Hanover in Washington County.

